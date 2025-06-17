More Maritime Legal Specialists Back at LISW25 as Sponsors

[By: London International Shipping Week]

London International Shipping Week (LISW25) is proud to announce a new wave of sponsors, showcasing both the city’s global leadership in maritime legal services and the growing international collaboration shaping the industry’s future.

Joining as silver sponsor for the event, which runs from 15th-19th September, is Preston Turnbull LLP, while supporting as bronze sponsors are 4 Pump Court, Reed Smith LLP, 7KBW (7 King's Bench Walk), Stephenson Harwood, Floyd Zadkovich LLP and Penningtons Manches Cooper, along with two prominent international law firms: Eldib Advocates from Egypt and Akabogu Law from Nigeria.

They join other leading law firms and chambers, announced previously as sponsors: Norton Rose Fulbright, HFW, Watson Farley & Williams (WFW), Quadrant Chambers and Twenty Essex.

Recognised globally as a centre for maritime dispute resolution, legal services, and arbitration, London provides the foundation for trusted, neutral legal expertise in global trade. The participation of firms from Africa alongside long-established UK legal chambers reflects London’s continuing role as a meeting point for diverse legal perspectives and cross-border cooperation in maritime affairs.

Llewellyn Bankes-Hughes, co-founder of LISW, said: “London’s maritime legal sector has long been a beacon for fairness, expertise and international trust. We are especially pleased to welcome Eldib Advocates and Akabogu Law, whose presence highlights the growing influence and engagement of African legal professionals in the global maritime dialogue. Their involvement reinforces LISW’s role as a truly international platform for legal and commercial exchange.”

As LISW25 gears up for its most ambitious programme yet, legal themes, including arbitration, sanctions, regulatory frameworks and environmental law, are set to be central to the week’s agenda, bringing together voices from across the global maritime industry.

For the latest LISW25 information please visit the website: www.LISW.com