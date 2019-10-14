Modion Maritime Management Collaborates with SQLearn

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-14 16:16:23

SQLearn proudly announces its collaboration with Modion Maritime Management, providing e-learning services for the entire of its operating fleet of nine dry bulk carrier vessels.

Captain Stergios Nikolaidis, Operation Manager of Modion Maritime Management said: “We have been on a mission to put safety and human protection at the center of our operations. Effective training is the key to achieve an exceptional performance. Together with SQLearn, we are able to train our onboard and ashore personnel and at the same time to manage their training activities.”

Dolphin System – part of Dolphin Platforms – is a web-based e-learning system specifically designed for the shipping industry, offered via a hardware solution for onboard training, while the ashore installation allows the training manager to manage and monitor the training process across the fleet in real-time.

SQLearn’s Dolphin Library is consisted of interactive e-learning courses that cover the training needs of the shipping companies. The e-learning courses are based on STCW topics that meet national, international and flag requirements.

“We are pleased to offer our services to Modion Maritime Management. E-learning is imperative to the maritime industry, considering the constantly changing and demanding needs. We, at SQLearn, develop and deliver high quality training courses through continuous improvement,” said Spyros Goumas, SQLearn’s CEO.

