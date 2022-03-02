Modern American Recycling Services Acquires Vessel for Offshore Market

[By: Modern American Recycling Services]

Modern American Recycling Services, Inc. (M.A.R.S.) finalized the acquisition of the DP3 Diving Support Construction vessel “Caballo Marango.” Acquisition of this vessel represents a substantial investment in the offshore market and will further increase the company’s footprint worldwide. This move, highlights M.A.R.S. commitment to its customers, our future customers, and supports the continued growth of the offshore decommissioning and subsea installation industry. The vessel will be owned by M.A.R.S. and operated by Shore Offshore Services, LLC.

The vessel was built at the Marco Polo Shipyard in Batam in 2013. The former “Caballo Marango” will be renamed “Captain America” and it will maintain its Panamanian flag while following ABS guidelines. The DSCV “Captain America” will be relocated to its new homeport located in Pascagoula, Mississippi, where the vessel will undergo the necessary service and maintenance required to get the vessel back into class by end of year 2022.

“Captain America” will be capable of installation and decommissioning of offshore facilities worldwide. “Captain America" will be outfitted to perform floating platform and FPSO decommissioning, subsea work, small flexible flowline, cable and umbilical lay/retrieval, drilling rig equipment change, and wind farm construction. Finally, the 399-man accommodations make it ideal for decommissioning preparatory work, platform support for maintenance, field upgrades, and can provide offshore support as a flotel.

The 141.7m long vessel is also equipped with a large 1500 m2 clear deck + 480 m2 covered deck + 100 m2 poop deck. A 1000 MT– 35000 Liebherr crane, which also makes “Captain America” ideal for the construction of floating wind farms.

President, Dwight (Butch) Caton, Sr. of M.A.R.S., USA comments: “M.A.R.S. is always preparing to meet the future demands of our clients and to support them in their construction and decommissioning needs. Acquiring a dive and construction vessel ensures that we are ready to serve our clients’ needs now and in the future. This investment prepares us for the increase in the market and allows us to maintain our leadership position. We are sure that “Captain America” will have an impressive career in the M.A.R.S. fleet and it underlines our efforts to meet and exceed our customers’ requirements.”



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.