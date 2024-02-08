Mintra Elevates Maritime Team Through Strategic Hires

[By: Mintra]

Mintra, a global leader in digital learning and human capital management systems for safety-critical industries, has made a substantial investment in its maritime team. The addition of three seasoned professionals is part of a strategy to enhance and reinforce its already impressive maritime team. This underscores Mintra's steadfast commitment to advancing its capabilities and service offering, whilst preserving its prominent position in the continually evolving maritime landscape.

Erle Kristin Wagle, the newly appointed Director of Maritime Strategy and Business Development from Kongsberg Digital, brings over two decades of maritime experience to the team, including commercial operations and technical management. Wagle's collaboration with Mintra on the immersive training module for the Kongsberg Digital simulators highlights her strategic contributions. Her new role involves leveraging her maritime domain knowledge, understanding of the learning landscape and connections, to collaborate with industry leaders and develop a strategic training roadmap for the future. Wagle's expertise is particularly vital as the industry undergoes a "green shift" with digital training emerging as the optimal way to meet the safety-critical needs of seafarers globally.

In a significant boost to Mintra's complete crew management system, OCS HR, Katrine Ringdal has joined as Product Manager, bringing extensive maritime expertise. As an avid user of the system since 2005, Ringdal is well-positioned to enhance the OCS platform, fostering increased dialogue and collaboration with clients and driving forward updates, including cloud-based solutions for improved data transfer.

Daniel Lever, an accomplished Learning and Development leader with a background in Maritime, Oil & Gas and Renewable sector training, has been appointed to the role of Innovation Director of Learning. Daniel's unique combination of learning expertise and deep understanding of industry challenges, positions him to lead the strategic development of projects, services and innovations for Mintra and its customers. His focus on immersive learning and implementing a performance consultancy framework, underscores Mintra's commitment to transforming learning through innovation and outcome-based processes.

Siren Berge, Chief Technology Officer from Mintra expresses, "Never has innovation been more critical to address the attitudes, challenges, and changes required in the maritime sector. The new additions to our team have a clear vision and passion for delivering these goals, and we are thrilled to have them on board."