Militzer & Münch Growing in Asia: New Country Unit in Singapore Opened

[By: Militzer & Münch Group]

The Militzer & Münch Group continues on its growth course in Southeast Asia and today opened a new country unit in Singapore. The location will play an important role as a regional coordination centre for cross-border logistics in Southeast Asia.

As an important economic and logistics location, Singapore is a logical building block in Militzer & Münch's growth strategy. With land transport, air and sea freight, project logistics, and customs services, customers in Singapore have access to the entire range of M&M services.

“Our goal is to tap into the local market, build a strong local team, and establish Singapore as a regional logistics hub for Southeast Asia,” says Abdul Razzak, Managing Director of the new company. Together with Asheeq Morris, Director, he is responsible for setting up and managing the country unit.

Coordination in Asia

With its own companies in China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, India, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Mongolia and New Zealand, Militzer & Münch has a strong presence in Asia. Singapore complements the network as an efficient hub with excellent international connections, political stability, and reliable infrastructure. As one of the world's most highly networked economies with a high share of foreign trade, the city-state has been one of the leaders in the World Competitiveness Ranking for many years.

“As a service provider, we have to be where our customers are,” says Andreas Löwenstein, Regional Managing Director Asia / Far East at Militzer & Münch. “Singapore is not only geographically well located, but also one of the most important business centres in the world. With the new company, we are creating proximity to important decision-makers, and offering our customers even greater operational reliability.”