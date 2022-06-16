MIASF Awards 2022 Plywood Regatta Scholarship Recipients

Image courtesy of MIASF

[By: MIASF]

The 25th Annual Plywood Regatta faced unforeseen circumstances due to inclement weather and had to cancel the event to prioritize everyone’s safety, but the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) is proud to award the 2022 Plywood Regatta Scholarship recipients. The annual scholarships contribute to Plywood Regatta’s mission of ‘Building Boating’s Future… Today’ by supporting the educational goals and plans of deserving students. While the scholarship recipients are typically recognized during the awards ceremony at the conclusion of the event, this year, members of the MIASF team visited the schools of the students to deliver the news and recognize their outstanding academic achievements in front of their peers.

Noah Dermody, Director of Membership & Events at MIASF remarked, “Everyone involved was disappointed to have to cancel this year’s event. However, it was still incredibly important to us that we still awarded these scholarships to support the students’ educational goals as they are the future of our marine industry. We want them to know that we are proud of all they have accomplished and support them in their future endeavors.”

The 2022 scholarships were awarded to two graduating seniors, Andrew Price from Cooper City High School and Alex Valdes from Nova High School, and the New River Middle School Marine Magnet Program. Andrew and Alex have both displayed outstanding academic achievements and desires to pursue marine industry careers after graduation. Post-graduation, Alex will be attending the University of Florida for Mechanical Engineering and Andrew will be attending Purdue University for Electrical Engineering.

The scholarship awarded to the New River Middle School Marine Magnet Program will directly support their educational efforts throughout the school year to expose their students to the marine industry in a plethora of ways. Katie O’Fallon, Magnet Coordinator, was overwhelmed to receive this award and says, “MIASF has always been a remarkable partner and supporter of our program at New River. We are so appreciative to receive this scholarship as it will go very far in funding our field experiences and resources needed to create hands-on learning experiences for our students. The Plywood Regatta is something my students look forward to every year and we all can’t wait to participate in next year’s event.”

MIASF would like to thank its 2022 Plywood Regatta Scholarship Sponsors, Engineered Yacht Solutions (supporting Alex Valdes), Stanley Yacht Services (supporting Andrew Price), and the Winterfest Foundation (supporting New River Middle School) for helping us support our next generation’s educational goals.

