MEYER WERFT and ALMACO complete catering project for P&O cruises’ Iona

Ionadocked in Bremerhaven before deliverry (Meyer Werft)

In January 2018, ALMACO was contracted by MEYER WERFT to provide catering solutions for P&O Cruises’ new vessel Iona. ALMACO’s scope of work consisted of the turnkey delivery and installation for all the cold rooms and freezer rooms, an area around 1900 m2.

ALMACO’s Project Manager at the building site, Valerie Maes, says “Completing a project like this in the middle of a pandemic brought some unforeseeable challenges. Still, the project proceeded according to the plan and the co-operation with MEYER WERFT run smoothly throughout the process. We are very proud of the end-result.”

P&O Cruises’ Iona is the first British cruise ship to be powered by LNG (liquefied natural gas). It’s the largest, greenest, and most innovative ship in P&O Cruises’ fleet. Iona will be sailing in Northern Europe, Spain, Portugal, and the Canary Islands.

ALMACO is very proud to have been a part of building this green, sea-friendly ship. Iona was delivered to P&O Cruises on the October 9, 2020.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.