MENAS / IFAN Awarded Gold International Health and Safety Award by RoSPA

[By: IFAN]

Bahrain based MENAS, a branch of the International Foundation for Aids to Navigation (IFAN), has fought off global competition to win a prestigious RoSPA Award, demonstrating its commitment to health and safety excellence.

The Middle East Navigation Aids Service (MENAS) won a Gold Award in the Occupational Achievement category, demonstrating its dedication to ensuring its staff / clients / contractors get home safely at the end of every working day.

With almost 2,000 entries annually from over 50 countries, impacting over seven million employees, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) offers a platform to spotlight an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in health and safety.

Speaking about the win, General Manager of MENAS, Mahdi Al Mosawi said, “We’re delighted to have won the Occupational Achievement gold award from RoSPA as it shows our staff’s commitment and dedication to achieving the highest possible health and safety standards.”

Catherine Mulvihill, CEO of IFAN, added, “I’m very proud of our Middle Eastern team who have demonstrated that they take pride in looking out for each other, their contractors and clients by minimising the risks of accidental workplace accidents.”

Sponsored by Croner-i, the RoSPA Awards scheme is the longest-running of its kind in the UK, and receives entries from organisations across the globe, making it one of the most sought-after achievement awards for the health and safety industry.

"Workplace accidents don't just pose financial risks and operational disruptions; they significantly impact the quality of life for individuals. This is why acknowledging and rewarding excellent safety performance is vital.

“We congratulate MENAS / IFAN for winning a prestigious RoSPA Award and showing an unwavering commitment to keeping employees, clients and customers safe from accidental harm and injury,” said Julia Small, RoSPA’s Achievements Director.