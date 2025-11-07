Med Marine Signs Contract With Namport For A High-Performance TRAKtor Tug

[By: Med Marine]

On 28 October 2025, MED MARINE and Namibian Ports Authority (NAMPORT) signed a new shipbuilding contract for the construction of a high-performance TRAktor tug. The signing ceremony took place at NAMPORT’s Headquarters in Walvis Bay, marking another important step in MED MARINE’s growing presence across the African continent.

Under this agreement, MED MARINE will undertake the construction, outfitting, testing, and delivery of a TRAktor tugboat with a bollard pull capacity of 80 tonnes. Once completed, the vessel will join NAMPORT’s fleet to serve at the Port of Walvis Bay—enhancing the port’s operational efficiency, safety, and towage capability.

Representing NAMPORT, Chief Executive Officer Mr. Andrew Kanime signed the contract, while Mr. Ali Can Çiftçi, Chief Legal Counsel of MED MARINE, represented the shipbuilder. The ceremony was also attended by Mr. Richard Ibwima (Executive Operations, NAMPORT), Ms. Evelina Tomas (Chief Legal Adviser / Company Secretary, NAMPORT), Ms. Malani De Klerk (Manager Procurement, NAMPORT), and Mr. Anthony Abrahams (MED MARINE Agent / Namibia Ship Broker).

This collaboration represents far more than the construction of a tugboat; it reflects the strengthening of maritime bonds between Türkiye and Namibia, rooted in trust, innovation, and shared ambition. Uniting advanced engineering with a forward-looking vision, the project underscores MED MARINE’s dedication to shaping a safer and more efficient maritime future for Africa. Like every vessel that leaves its EREGLI SHIPYARD, this tug will embody strength, precision, and the enduring spirit of partnership that connects distant shores.