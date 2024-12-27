Med Marine Set to Expand its Fleet with the Launch of the MED-A2360 Tugboat

[By: Med Marine]

MED-A2360 tugboat was launched on December 5, 2024, at ERE?L? SHIPYARD. Designed to deliver exceptional performance and reliability, this upcoming addition will further strengthens MED MARINE’s ability to address the evolving needs of the maritime industry with advanced craftsmanship and expertise.

Measuring 23 meters in length and delivering an impressive 65-ton bollard pull, MED- A2360 is built to meet Class FIFI-1 standards. This versatile RAmparts 2300-W series tug is equipped with both forward and aft winches, making it highly capable for a variety of operations, including ship handling, towing, pushing, mooring, and firefighting. Additionally, its aft towing hook enhances operational efficiency, ensuring it excels across multiple maritime applications.

MED-A2360 tug is powered by an azimuth stern drive system, featuring two diesel engines connected to Z-drive units and fixed pitch propellers with high-efficiency nozzles for optimal bollard pull. Constructed with welded steel, the RAmparts 2300-W series tug includes watertight bulkheads dividing key compartments such as the engine room, accommodation, and fuel tanks, ensuring durability and safety.

Technical specifications of the tugboat:

Length: 23,40 m

Draft: 5.75 m

Depth: 4.60 m

Beam: 10.90 m

Bollard Pull: 65 tons

Speed: 11.6 knots

Crew: 7 persons