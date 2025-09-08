Med Marine Launches Third RAmparts 2800 Tug to Reinforce OMMP’s Fleet

[By: Med Marine]

Turkey’s leading shipbuilder and tug operator, MED MARINE, proudly announces the successful launch of the MED-A2800SD tug on August 23, marking the third vessel in the six-unit RAmparts 2800 series ASD (Azimuth Stern Drive) fleet being built for Tunisia’s renowned port authority, OMMP. The launch, held at MED MARINE’s EREGLI SHIPYARD, underscores the steady progress of this fleet project and further strengthens the partnership established under the prestigious contract signed between OMMP and MED MARINE.

Measuring 28.20 meters in length and delivering a forward bollard pull of 60 tonnes, the MED-A2800SD tug has been engineered by the internationally renowned naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. to meet the rigorous demands of modern port operations. Powered by twin medium-speed diesel engines and fully compliant with Class FIFI-E standards, the tug ensures both operational excellence and safety.

Thanks to its optimized hull design, the MED-A2800SD tug delivers exceptional manoeuvrability, stability, and fuel efficiency, even under the most demanding harbour conditions. Capable of performing a wide range of operations—including towing, mooring, escorting, firefighting, pollution control, and coastal support—this vessel exemplifies MED MARINE’s commitment to providing reliable and versatile assets for international operators.

This milestone represents a key advancement in the six-vessel fleet program, reaffirming MED MARINE’s ability to deliver world-class tugboats on schedule while maintaining the highest standards of quality. The launch of the RAmparts 2800 series tug highlights the ongoing progress of the project and OMMP’s strategic vision to strengthen its towing capabilities with future-ready assets.

Technical specifications of the tugboat:

Length: 28.20 m

Beam: 11.50 m

Depth: 5.49 m

Draft: 5.40 m

Gross Tonnage: 428

Bollard Pull: 60 tons

Speed: 12 knots @ 80% MCR

Crew: 8