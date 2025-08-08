Med Marine Launches a State-of-the-Art Tugboat for Remolcanosa

[By: Med Marine]

MED MARINE launched a new RAmparts 2300-W series tugboat for REMOLCANOSA at its EREGLI SHIPYARD on July 18th. MED MARINE is proud to contribute to REMOLCANOSA’s fleet with a high-performance, 23-meter harbour tug, equipped to deliver 50 tonnes of bollard pull and meet the demands of modern port operations.

The newly launched 23-meter harbour tug is expertly engineered to deliver a powerful bollard pull of 50 tonnes, fully meeting Class FIFI-1 standards. Built as a true multi-purpose vessel, it seamlessly blends strength and versatility, ready to tackle ship handling, towing, pushing, mooring, and firefighting with confidence. Equipped with both forward and aft winches and an aft towing hook, this tugboat stands prepared for whatever challenges the sea may bring.

Its propulsion system centers on an azimuth stern drive powered by two robust diesel engines linked to drive shafts and Z-drive units. The combination of fixed pitch propellers and high-efficiency nozzles not only guarantees outstanding bollard pull but also precise manoeuvrability, essential for demanding harbour operations. The welded steel hull is reinforced with watertight bulkheads, thoughtfully dividing the vessel into key compartments such as the fore peak, accommodation, engine room, diesel oil tanks, Z-drive area, and aft peak tanks, ensuring safety, durability, and structural integrity in every wave.

This launch reflects MED MARINE’s ongoing commitment to understanding its clients’ unique operational needs and delivering tailored, high-performance solutions that meet them, built not just with technical precision, but with genuine collaboration at every stage.

Technical specifications of the tugboat:

Length: 23.40 m

Beam: 11.90 m

Depth: 4.60 m

Draft: 5.10 m

Bollard Pull, ahead: 50 tons

Speed: 11.4 knots

Crew: 7 persons