Med Marine Delivers Two Next-Generation Traktor 2600-Z Tugboats To Svitzer

[By: Med Marine]

MED MARINE proudly announces the successful delivery of two state-of-the-art TRAktor 2600-Z series tugboats, bearing the names ISLA POPA and ISLA UVA, to global maritime operator SVITZER. The closing ceremony took place in Istanbul at the end of August, marking the official handover of these next-generation vessels built at MED MARINE’s EREGLI SHIPYARD. The tugs are now set to join Panama’s bustling ports, where they will play a pivotal role in ensuring safe, efficient, and reliable towage services.

This delivery marks the completion of MED MARINE’s first-ever construction of TRAktor 2600-Z model tugboats for SVITZER, highlighting the shipbuilder’s ability to meet exacting performance requirements while maintaining an impressive production tempo. Both MED-T2600 tugboats were launched within the planned schedule, reflecting MED MARINE’s operational discipline, innovative engineering, and commitment to delivering on time without compromising quality.

Purpose-built for the dynamic demands of tanker, bulk carrier, and containership handling, each 25.9-meter tug boasts a formidable 65-ton bollard pull, delivered through an advanced hull form and powerful propulsion configuration. This design ensures exceptional manoeuvrability, directional stability, and fuel efficiency, key attributes for the challenging conditions of Panama’s harbour and terminal operations.

With the successful delivery of ISLA POPA and ISLA UVA, MED MARINE continues to demonstrate its expertise in building tailor-made, high-performance tugs that address the evolving needs of leading maritime operators worldwide. These vessels are more than just new fleet additions; they are a testament to the strong collaboration between MED MARINE and SVITZER, and a shared vision for operational excellence in some of the world’s most demanding maritime environments.

Technical specifications of the tugboat:

Length: 25,9 m

Breadth: 12,8 m

Depth: 4,85 m

Draft: 6,05 m

Gross Tonnage: <400

Bollard pull: 65 tons

Speed: 12 knots

Crew: 6 people