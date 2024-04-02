Med Marine Completed Another Delivery of Med-2575 Tug To Nemeca Z

[By: Med Marine]

Med Marine, a leading provider of top-tier tugboats, is thrilled to announce the successful completion and delivery of yet another vessel to esteemed client Nemeca Z. The vessel named as “DIAS Z” by her owner, voyaged through the Bosphorus on Friday 22nd and arrived at port of Piraeus, Athens on the 25th of March.

This state-of-the-art tugboat is designed and constructed as a multi-purpose harbour tug of 25 meters, delivering a remarkable 75 tons of bollard pull and is equipped to meet Class FIFI-I requirements. The RAmparts 2500W series of tug is intented to work off a forward winch for ship handling, towing, pushing, mooring, firefighting facilities and also equipped with an aft towing hook.

Tug DIAS Z, endowed with all the necessary technical specifications needed for harbour, coastal and escort towages; shall take the fleet capacity combined with the highest crew skill base of Nemeca Z to another level ensuring a safe, continuous, all encompassing and the hightest service quality to its customers.

Melis Üçüncü, Med Marine’s Business Development Director, stated: “The flawless delivery of DIAS Z, once again underlines our unwavering commitment to providing our clients with reliable and innovative maritime solutions. We are delighted to have Nemeca Z as our esteemed client. Our shipyard is constantly being improved with advanced production standards and Med Marine stands as a credible partner within the shipbuilding industry globally.”

Technical specifications of the tugboat:

Length: 25,20 m

Breadth: 12,00 m

Depth: 4,60 m

Draft: 5,75 m

Crew: 7 person

Bollard Pull: 75 tons

Speed: 11 knots