McCullough Engineering Services Announces Restoration of Dredger Stuyvesant

[By: McCullough Engineering Services]

McCullough Engineering Services (MES) is proud to announce the successful completion of restoration efforts on the Stuyvesant, a trailing suction hopper dredge owned by The Dutra Group. The vessel suffered significant fire damage on November 2, 2024, and was returned to full operational status in less than eight months— successfully completing sea trials on June 20, 2025, and resuming work just days later.

The repair work was conducted at BAE Systems Jacksonville, with MES leading the project from damage assessment through final commissioning. Under the leadership of Devin Smith, Vice President of Commercial Programs, MES delivered a comprehensive engineering and project management effort to restore the Stuyvesant to fully certified, mission-ready condition.

Key Milestones and Scope of Work

McCullough Engineering Services performed a wide range of services during the restoration, including:

Initial assessment of fire damage in the Engine Room and Machinery Control Room (MCR)

Development and oversight of the recovery plan

Liaison role with insurance providers

Design and installation of a new ABS/USCG Certified Switchboard and Main Engine Control System

Complete rebuild of the Machinery Control System and MCR console

Redesign and installation of the Dredge Generator AVR system and MCCs

Relocation of Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs)

Removal, replacement, and testing of all damaged cables in the Engine Room

Commissioning of the Electric Plant, Main Engines, and Machinery Control System

Installation of a new Fire Detection System

“This project is a testament to what’s possible when engineering precision, fast decision-making, and client collaboration come together,” said Devin Smith, Vice President of Commercial Programs. “The Stuyvesant is back to work and fully capable—proof that even the most complex maritime setbacks can be overcome with the right team in place.”