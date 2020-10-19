MCA Publishes Disabled Passenger Satisfaction Survey

By The Maritime Executive 10-19-2020 03:24:33

The Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA) has published its 2019 Disabled Passenger Satisfaction Survey.

The annual survey, now in its second year, has again been carried out to find out from those of reduced mobility about their personal journeys using ferry or cruise ship transport.

The survey ran for a three-month period between 1st August 2019 and 31st October 2019, with the MCA receiving 173 completed surveys. Of those returns, 62 people said that they had travelled on a cruise vessel and 86 only on a ferry; while a further 25 responded and confirmed they had travelled on both forms of transport in the period of the past 12 months in which the data is recorded.

For a more detailed look at the satisfaction survey, please visit the following link to view our statistics and findings in full: Gov.uk

A joint decision by the MCA and Department for Transport (DfT) has been made that the 2020 Disabled Passenger Satisfaction Survey will not be completed this year.

"Due to the current COVID-19 situation it has been decided by DfT and the MCA that a 2020 Disabled Passenger Satisfaction Survey will not take place as fewer people have travelled," a joint-statement reads.

The next Disabled Passenger Satisfaction Survey will be in 2021. An official announcement will be made in the coming months.

