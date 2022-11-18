Massachusetts Maritime Academy Selected to Host IAMU 2024

[By: Massachusetts Maritime Academy]

BUZZARDS BAY, MA, ISSUED NOVEMBER 18, 2022…Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA; www.maritime.edu), a top-ranked public university with undergraduate degree programs focusing on science, engineering, technology, math, and business that blend academics and experiential learning is honored to announce it has been selected by the International Association of Maritime Universities (IAMU) to host its 2024 Annual General Assembly.

The announcement was made during the recent International Executive Board meeting of the IAMU. With 69 members from over 36 countries, the Annual General Assembly represents an opportunity to engage with the international maritime community, learn from worldwide academics ,and showcase the MMA campus.

The International Association of Maritime Universities is a global network of leading maritime universities providing Maritime Education and Training (MET) of seafarers for the global shipping industry.

The IAMU has not hosted its international General Assembly in the Americas for more than a decade, making the announcement that the 2024 conference will be held on the MMA campus particularly exciting. The General Assembly will be held in the Academy’s newly built Maritime Conference Center.

“It is with great excitement that we look ahead to 2024 as host of the IAMU General Assembly,” said Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, USMS, president of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. “We look forward to rich international participation during the conference and the opportunity to highlight the modern US approach mariner education with the early 2024 delivery of our new National Security, Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV), Patriot State II.”

