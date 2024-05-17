Marlink Strengthens its Global Customer Proximity to Meet Growing Demands

[By: Marlink]

Marlink, the leading smart network and digital solutions company, is expanding its global service support network in strategic maritime locations to better serve its growing customer base with its innovative portfolio of digital solutions.

Marlink has consistently increased its share of the maritime, energy and offshore markets. The expansion of service capabilities reflects the need to address customer pain points in the digitalisation process as maritime companies strive for efficiency and simplified regulatory compliance. The addition of new solutions and services requires advanced expertise in connectivity, managed networks, cloud access, cyber security, IoT and applications.

With more customers adopting digitalisation as a core operational strategy, Marlink provides all aspects of design, delivery and support for complete solutions in close collaboration with customers, wherever they are located. The new Regional Customer Support Centres will provide 24x7x365 assistance for all solutions from the Marlink possibility platform, reflecting local language and client relationships.

The six new Marlink customer support centres will be established in Houston, Bratislava, Athens, Dubai, Singapore and Tokyo, covering strategic business locations and supporting customers in close proximity. Instead of a centralised model, Marlink provides a local approach for customer support which is strategically coordinated to bring Marlink closer to customers.

Marlink is also strengthening its 2nd Level Maritime Network Operations (MNOC) by expanding its operations coverage in Bratislava to 24x7, bringing it into line with the 24x7 service provided by the MNOC at Eik teleport, Norway and the 24x7 Marlink IT Solutions Support based in Manila. This increases benefits to Marlink customers by shortening response times and providing a single point of contact with coverage of all solution areas.

“As the maritime and energy industries increasingly engage with digitalisation there is a growing need to reflect the demand for dedicated expertise within our support network,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “Our new regional customer support centres demonstrate our commitment to constantly improve support for customers adopting complex digital operations."