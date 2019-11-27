Marlink Launches BridgeLink Digital Enablement Platform

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-27 20:17:00

Marlink has unveiled BridgeLink, a technology agnostic solutions portfolio designed to interconnect on board Operational Technology (OT) within a standardised data structure.

BridgeLink addresses compatibility and interfacing challenges by providing an open, technology agnostic platform for unifying on board equipment and sensors with network infrastructure and satellite IP connectivity, so that data from any system can be accessed, collected and shared in a single interface at sea or ashore.

Providing access to data from OT such as radar, automation, power and propulsion systems, BridgeLink enables Marlink customers to use scalable remote ship management and smart maintenance systems to further enhance and improve vessel efficiency using secure data collection for specialised analysis and applications.

Fully customisable to fit any specific technical needs, the solution creates the link between on board systems and sensors and how critical data they generate is used to optimise operations, including reducing fuel consumption and thus remaining compliant with IMO regulations, extending equipment lifecycle and improving ‘first time fix’ success rates.

BridgeLink is the next stage in Marlink’s maritime digital enablement strategy, which already provides a platform for data-driven safety and efficiency improvements on thousands of ships worldwide, through unified smart global connectivity, cyber security services and IT network management solutions.

Through the secure collection of data from onboard systems as a maritime IIoT service and data analysis for i.e., predictive maintenance purposes, Marlink subsidiary Telemar will leverage BridgeLink to introduce a unique smart maintenance service, ensuring that ship owners can secure more availability of their assets at sea.

“We created BridgeLink to make remote ship management and maintenance processes more straightforward, streamlined, agnostic and secure than ever before,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink.

“With its capacity to integrate, analyse and clearly present any data from any vessel in any back-end system, it introduces the same flexibility and choice that our customers already experience with Marlink’s Smart Connectivity, CyberGuard and ITLink portfolios,” adds Olsen.

