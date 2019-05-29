Marlink Introduces Sealink Flex, a New, High-Speed Solution

By MarEx 2019-05-29 17:26:54

Marlink, the world’s leading provider of end-to-end managed connectivity and IT solutions, is launching the new Sealink Flex VSAT connectivity service at Nor-Shipping next week. Sealink Flex provides customers with unrivalled levels of high-speed bandwidth flexibility and a variety of options for seasonal users, making it an essential asset for companies with variable service requirements and specific regional connectivity demands, such as offshore and cruise/passenger companies.

Sealink Flex offers more than 100 bandwidth choices, enabling offshore and cruise companies to select the one which best addresses their operational, administrative, crew and guest requirements, while a range of antenna widths – from 85cm to 1.5m – means that the service is available for almost any vessel size. Moving to Sealink Flex is easy and economical, as the new VSAT service is compatible with a variety of existing communication management platforms.

With Sealink Flex, bandwidth can be temporarily increased or decreased for periods ranging from a single day to several months, with guaranteed minimum rates supplying customers with peace of mind. A rapid response to bandwidth alteration requests allows any such enquiry to be processed and resolved as quickly and efficiently as possible.

In addition, the creation of six high-speed zones in strategic offshore areas around the globe focuses on giving Sealink Flex users the fastest available onboard internet access, with substantial bandwidth boosts available on request – a benefit of particular relevance to charter companies and vessel owner/operators.

“Sealink Flex represents a winning combination – the reassurance of a fixed monthly cost for minimum rates with total control over your high-speed bandwidth usage,” comments Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink. “The presence of our high-speed coverage zones permits offshore users to tailor their bandwidth accordingly if, for example, they need to cater for the needs of additional guests on board, or if they have urgent business communications to manage within a set time limit.”

Visit Marlink on stand BO2-16 at the Nor-Shipping maritime trade fair in Lillestrøm, Norway, June 4-7, 2019 to find out more about the new VSAT service and other up-to-the-minute developments in the company’s extensive service and solutions portfolio.

