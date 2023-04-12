Marlink Group Telemar Give Access to Fratelli d’Amico Armatori Fleet

Leading tanker operator advances digital transition with support services that resolve operational issues, streamline maintenance routines and optimize vessel availability.

Marlink Group company Telemar has deployed its digital remote access technology to support the fleet operations of Fratelli d’Amico Armatori as part of a long-term maintenance agreement. Using its remote troubleshooting expertise, Telemar has enabled Fratelli d’Amico to keep its ships operational while problems are solved, eliminating downtime and reducing operating costs.

In the first two months of 2023, Fratelli d’Amico could use Telemar’s remote service to install and configure an autopilot remotely, remotely configure an X-band radar, and solve an interface issue between the AIS Radar and ECDIS while underway with the safety of navigation secured each time. The remote service was also used to address a further radar issue where full diagnostics were performed during navigation and repairs finalized at the vessel’s first port of call. Diagnosing and repairing the problems remotely enabled them to continue sailing safely, either without in-person service being necessary or enabling planning so that parts and field service engineers were ready and waiting.

Telemar customers with maintenance contracts benefit automatically from the remote support solution for all the shipboard communications and navigation systems. Additional benefits can be achieved by customers who have chosen Telemar’s BridgeLink solution, which enhances remote access by enabling Telemar-certified and trained field service engineers to run diagnostics and repairs on bridge equipment in a fast, efficient, and safe manner. As a result, vessels can reduce or eliminate equipment downtime critical to the vessel’s safe operations, saving costs and increasing vessel availability.

We work in a highly demanding sector where we cannot afford to stop a ship while waiting for a service or a spare part which may not completely solve the problem, explains Matthias Guarino, Marine Department, Fratelli d’Amico Armatori. Telemar’s digital approach to troubleshooting and repair has shown us that it can solve many common problems remotely, keeping the ship operational and, at the same time, reducing costs.

Telemar has seen interest in our remote access services grow through the COVID period and afterward as we focused on providing a new depth of managed services that can support the digital transformation, said Mike Bauwens, CEO Telemar Group. As the evolution of onboard technology allows greater interaction between the ship and the shore, we have deployed more dedicated staff resources and processes to assist our customers with remote solutions.

About Telemar

Telemar started in 1947 as a Company licensed by the Italian PTT Ministry to manage radio communications on board Italian ships and has grown today to be a group operating globally in the Bridge electronics business.

Telemar offers integrated solutions with particular emphasis on consultancy Satellite, radio and navigation equipment & systems. Telemar is certified by the major Classification Societies as Service Provider for GMDSS, AIS and VDR APT. Telemar knows the value of high operational capability for every customer and grants several skilled field service engineers available at all times. The capability to efficiently support our customers is based on the Service Network structure, the heart of which being the expertise offered by the Telemar companies in Italy, Germany, Netherlands, UK, Finland, Norway, China and USA, and extending to all our partners across the globe.

Telemar is a fully recognized partner of a major manufacturers of bridge electronics equipment, has agreements with over 1000 agents across the world enabling a fast effective response to any service or maintenance need.Telemar allows the customer to access an on line tool World Service Management System (TWS) and monitor the status of any Customer Support Request. In the changing world of marine communications Telemar is confident of being able to offer its customers a first class service with the added benefit of efficiency and cost control.

www.telemargroup.com

About Marlink

Marlink is the trusted partner in fully managed smart network solutions based on an intelligent hybrid network and unrivaled digital solutions.

The company provides Smart Network Solutions, connecting people and assets around the globe and across all markets where conventional connectivity cannot reach or is not available. Marlink’s Intelligent Hybrid Network combines global satcom and terrestrial technologies via a proprietary global infrastructure.

The Marlink Smart Edge, an integrated service delivery platform, orchestrates and optimizes all network elements and applications, from data handling and IT to application-based routing (SD Wan), cloud and Digital Solutions, including remote data and IT, cyber security as well as IoT/OT solutions.

This provides customers with full ‘Peace of Mind’ that their chosen network solution is fully optimized, integrated and has the security required to operate more profitably and sustainably, increasing their efficiency and safety through operational optimization, tracking and routing, monitoring and reporting.

Marlink’s Smart Network Solutions are provided as Managed Services meeting the highest quality standards and service level agreements. The company proactively monitors and supports network solutions, providing alerts, reporting and insights on the performance and usage of connectivity, systems, and applications as well as advice and consultancy on how to further optimize customer networks.

https://marlink.com/

