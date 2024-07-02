Marlink Group Boosts Cyber Security Offering with Acquisition of Diverto

[By: Marlink]

Marlink, the leading managed services provider of business-critical ICT solutions, has closed the 100% acquisition of Diverto, a pioneer in the provision of advanced IT and OT security solutions for enterprise and critical infrastructure.

The combination will significantly strengthen the Marlink cyber security portfolio and capabilities. It will create a group-wide asset to deliver best-in-class cyber security solutions and services to Marlink’s global customer base in maritime, energy and humanitarian markets and to Diverto’s enterprise customers with critical infrastructure. It will furthermore set new standards in responding to the increasing IT and OT security needs of Marlink customers operating in remote locations.

Based in Zagreb, Croatia, Diverto is an expert in the delivery of cybersecurity services and solutions. Its portfolio covers professional services including penetration testing, red and purple teaming, security audit, risk management, compliance and other cybersecurity services. Agnostic to the technologies deployed by its customers, Diverto’s advanced Security Operations Centre (SOC), including incident management and forensics, can protect both IT and OT customers.

Diverto’s customers operate in the public and private sector, recognise the value of information security and view it as an asset in managing their business risks. It employs more than 50 highly experienced security professionals with more than 150 security certifications.

Diverto’s capabilities are highly complementary to Marlink’s portfolio of cyber security solutions, which combines (SOC) managed services for remote operations, together with a suite of solutions providing protection at all network and end-user levels.

Marlink’s innovation in cyber security solutions was recognised in February 2024 when it won the eighth Smart4Sea Cyber Security Award for its CyberGuard Unified Threat Management (UTM) solution based on a ‘Firewall as a Service’ model.

“We welcome very much Diverto and its expert staff in Marlink Group. Demand for expertise and resources to meet the increasing needs of our customers in both IT and OT security is growing fast and this acquisition is an important step in strengthening our capabilities and expanding our reach in cyber security,” said Nicolas Furgé, Director, Digital, Marlink. “The integration of Diverto will enable Marlink to capture growing market opportunities in IT and OT security and to build together a cyber security powerhouse for remote operations and critical infrastructure”.

“Diverto is delighted to join the Marlink Group and we look forward to the ways our customers and employees will benefit from a leading provider of business-critical ICT solutions, with global reach, financial strength and access to new market segments,” said Boze Saric, CEO, Diverto. “Diverto will contribute considerable cybersecurity expertise and engineering capability that will enable the creation of a complete and unique portfolio of best-in-class cyber security solutions to meet to increasing needs of Marlink customers.”