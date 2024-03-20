Marlink Delivers Future-Proof Hybrid Network for Unique Digital Experience

[By: Marlink]

Marlink, the leading smart networks and digital solutions company, has installed a complete hybrid network solution for the new French expedition cruise company, Exploris, onboard Exploris One during the vessel’s refit in Valparaiso, Chile.

The solution provided is designed to deliver complete coverage and connectivity to the expedition cruise ship, including LEO from Eutelsat OneWeb, Starlink and Iridium, Marlink GEO VSAT, TV-RO and 5G GSM services. The network solution powers the onboard ethernet/Wi-Fi network and a customer portal. Whether guests are exploring remote islands or venturing into uncharted territories, they can now enjoy seamless, secure connectivity and unparalleled digital experiences onboard.

Designed to serve the French-speaking leisure market, the 144 guest ship began her season in December 2023 to South America and the Antarctic Circle and will offer 32 further departures during its inaugural season.

The programme features itineraries to locations including Antarctica, the Atlantic Islands, Western Europe, Svalbard, Iceland, Greenland, Canadian Arctic and South America. These remote and sometimes harsh locations require a hybrid network able to keep the vessel and its guests connected regardless of conditions.

Marlink’s technical team organised the installation of the antennas, below decks equipment and integration to the ship’s network during an extensive refit which saw the ice-capable vessel prepared for sailing to remote and polar regions.

“Exploris has a mission dedicated to bringing new and exciting locations to life for our guests and enabling them to share their experiences with friends and family in real time,” said Philippe Videau, President, Exploris. “Marlink shares our vision of providing excellence to our guests and keeping the vessel safe and connected wherever it is sailing.”

“Only Marlink has the expertise to orchestrate complex networks enabling digital services and possibilities onboard and provide them in a solution that supports vessel operations and enables guests to share their experiences,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink. “We are delighted to provide Exploris with the very best hybrid solution for Exploris One and wish her well during her maiden season.”