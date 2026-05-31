Marlink and Metis Partner to Expand Access to Ship Data Intelligence

[By: Marlink]

Marlink, a global leader in managed services for business-critical digital solutions, has signed an MoU with Metis, a specialist in maritime data collection and advanced analytics, to establish a strategic partnership and expand IoT capabilities for shipowners and fleet operators.

The agreement establishes Marlink as a strategic integration partner for Metis’ vessel performance and operational data solutions, combining Marlink’s global maritime digital infrastructure, cyber secure network environment and customer support capabilities with Metis’ expertise in end-to-end data acquisition and AI-powered analytics.

Metis will provide the onboard data acquisition, equipment integration services and the analytics platform, while Marlink will bring the solution to market as part of its Possibility solutions portfolio, supported by its maritime customer engagement, cyber-secure network environment and global service organisation.

The partnership will expand Marlink’s ability to deliver holistic operational intelligence solutions for maritime customers, enabling fleets to capture, analyse and operationalise high-frequency vessel data more effectively across fuel consumption, emissions performance, voyage optimisation, machinery performance, compliance reporting and operational efficiency.

The agreement also creates a roadmap for deeper technical integration, with future development focused on bringing Metis’ IoT and AI-powered analytics capabilities into closer alignment with Marlink’s XChange NextGen edge platform. By enabling more intelligence at the vessel edge, the partnership will help customers accelerate the shift towards smarter, more connected and data-driven fleet operations.

Carlos Carbajal, Chief Product Officer at Marlink, said: “Shipping companies are under increasing pressure to improve efficiency, reduce emissions and make better decisions from the data already available onboard their vessels. Through this partnership with Metis, we are helping customers convert that data into practical operational value. Together, we can make advanced vessel intelligence easier to adopt, scale and manage across fleets.”

Panos Theodossopoulos, CEO at Metis, said: “This partnership combines complementary strengths to deliver greater value for maritime customers. By working with Marlink, we can extend access to Metis’ data collection and AI-powered analytics capabilities through a trusted global managed services provider with deep maritime expertise. Customers will benefit from greater flexibility, stronger integration and access to advanced telemetry and analytics capabilities designed to support more efficient, data-driven fleet operations.”

The agreement reflects the evolution of maritime digital operations, where connectivity, data intelligence, cyber security and edge computing increasingly operate as a unified environment. Through its Possibility Portfolio, Marlink brings these capabilities together to help customers build more scalable, intelligent and resilient operations.