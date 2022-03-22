Maritime UK: Mental Health in Maritime, Port Skills & Safety Webinar

[By: Maritime UK]

We invite you to attend our first 'Creating a Culture of Care' webinar which is being held during Port Skills and Safety's Mental Health Week on Wednesday 30 March from 12:00.

The webinar will be discussing the importance of physical health in mental wellbeing.

The panel includes:

Debbie Cavaldoro, Chief Executive, Port Skills and Safety (Moderator)

Colin Bassam, Head of Port Training Services, Port of Blyth

Helen Kelly, Director Communications, Campaigns and Digital, Nautilus International

Caitlin Vaughan, Project and Stakeholder Engagement Manager, Lloyd’s Register Foundation

Tom Willis, Chief Executive, Shoreham Port

