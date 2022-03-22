Maritime UK: Mental Health in Maritime, Port Skills & Safety Webinar
[By: Maritime UK]
We invite you to attend our first 'Creating a Culture of Care' webinar which is being held during Port Skills and Safety's Mental Health Week on Wednesday 30 March from 12:00.
The webinar will be discussing the importance of physical health in mental wellbeing.
The panel includes:
- Debbie Cavaldoro, Chief Executive, Port Skills and Safety (Moderator)
- Colin Bassam, Head of Port Training Services, Port of Blyth
- Helen Kelly, Director Communications, Campaigns and Digital, Nautilus International
- Caitlin Vaughan, Project and Stakeholder Engagement Manager, Lloyd’s Register Foundation
- Tom Willis, Chief Executive, Shoreham Port
The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.