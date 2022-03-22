299
Maritime UK: Mental Health in Maritime, Port Skills & Safety Webinar

Published Mar 22, 2022 1:16 PM by The Maritime Executive

[By: Maritime UK]

We invite you to attend our first 'Creating a Culture of Care' webinar which is being held during Port Skills and Safety's Mental Health Week on Wednesday 30 March from 12:00.

The webinar will be discussing the importance of physical health in mental wellbeing.

The panel includes:

  • Debbie Cavaldoro, Chief Executive, Port Skills and Safety (Moderator)
  • Colin Bassam, Head of Port Training Services, Port of Blyth
  • Helen Kelly, Director Communications, Campaigns and Digital, Nautilus International
  • Caitlin Vaughan, Project and Stakeholder Engagement Manager, Lloyd’s Register Foundation
  • Tom Willis, Chief Executive, Shoreham Port

