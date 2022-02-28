Maritime UK Launches First Pride in Maritime Day

[By: Maritime UK]

Maritime UK, the umbrella body for the maritime sector, is today (Monday 28 February) launching the first national Pride in Maritime Day.

Pride in Maritime Day is an initiative driven by the Pride in Maritime Network, a network established within Maritime UK’s Diversity in Maritime programme. Its remit has been to identify barriers faced by the LGBT+ maritime community, to educate and enable colleagues to empower and support them, and to share good practice policies and toolkits that support the LGBT+ colleagues across the sector.

During London International Shipping Week 2021, the network hosted the first live-streamed industry roundtable which brought together leaders from across the sector to discuss how maritime could be more welcoming for LGBT+ people. It was at that roundtable that the concept of a Pride in Maritime Day was agreed.

Pride in Maritime Day has been established to share and celebrate progress for the LGBT+ community in the maritime sector and is being held at the end of LGBT+ History Month. A live-streamed panel event, hosted by Associated British Ports, is being held from 11:00 to 13:00 GMT. The event will be moderated by the Pride in Maritime Chair, Danny McGowan, who is the International Organiser at Nautilus International and will include a panel of the following Pride in Maritime Network members:

Danny McGowan, Chair, Pride in Maritime/International Organiser, Nautilus International (Moderator)

Karen Arscott, Quality and Process Manager, CMA CGM

Kian Goodsell, The Seafarers’ Charity

Daisy Rainer, Head of Legal, Shipowners Club

Commodore Melanie Robinson, Royal Navy

Alex Roscoe, Group Risk Practitioner, ABP

Neal Somerville, Ireland Face to Face Manager, RNLI

Gwilym Stone, Assistant Director: Ship Standards, MCA

The panel will discuss progress within their organisations, lived experiences, and how we can break down barriers faced by our LGBT+ employees together.

Maritime UK is urging companies and individuals to celebrate Pride in Maritime Day by using the hashtag #PrideinMaritimeDay across social media channels.

Robert Courts, Minister for Maritime, said:

“Diversity is vital to the success of any sector, and I am immensely proud of the progress being made in support of the LGBT+ community in maritime.

“Pride in Maritime Day will help break down barriers, which is critical to achieving our Maritime 2050 vision of building a workforce that is dynamic, inclusive and open to all.”

Chrissie Clarke, Head of Diversity and Operations/Secretary to the Maritime Skills Commission, Maritime UK, said:

“Maritime UK is committed to ensuring the sector is welcoming to the LGBT+ community. We are delighted to be launching Pride in Maritime Day today at the end of LGBT+ History Month. Pride in Maritime Day will be an annual celebration to share progress and shine a strong spotlight on what barriers need to be removed for our current and future LGBT+ employees.

“We are grateful to ABP for hosting the event and to Pride in Maritime Network Chair and panellists being part of today’s launch.

“I am proud to be an ally to the LGBT+ community and I will always stand shoulder to shoulder with you.”

Diversity in Maritime is sponsored by Aberdeen Harbour Board and Stena Line.

