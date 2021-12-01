Maritime Lawyer Dr. Arun Kasi Releases Digital General Average Guide

(file photo)

Dr. Arun Kasi, a well-known maritime lawyer and arbitrator, has released his latest handbook on General Average on 1st December 2021. The book is 50 pages and gives a quick overview of the subject. It includes a summary of the last 10 years (cases from 2012 to 2021) and various worked examples are given. The perspectives of the common law, the UK Maritime Insurance Act 1906 and York Antwerp Rules are covered.

Various questions that frequently come into question in relation to General Average, such as temporary repairs, unseaworthiness of the vessel at the beginning of the voyage, substituted expenses claim in general average, piracy and time limit are specifically dealt with in its own right. An appendix with an outline of the York Antwerp Rules 2016, rule by rule, is included.

The handbook is intended to be a guide and reference material for the industry, shipowners, charterers, importers, exporters and the legal fraternity. It is available for free download at https://arunkasico.com/ga-handbook-2021.

Dr. Arun Kasi has authored numerous books and articles on maritime law. He is a member of LMAA and SCMA and undertakes work as Arbitrator/Arbitration Counsel under the terms of LMAA/SCMA.



