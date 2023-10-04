Maritime Industry Leaders & Innovators to Gather at Kongsberg Digital Event

Shane McArdle, CEO, Kongsberg Digital

Kongsberg Digital, a global developer of industrial software and digital solutions, is set to host industry leaders from the global maritime and energy sector for a three-day event highlighting advanced technologies aiding the move to net-zero.

The company will host its inaugural Tomorrow Show from October 23rd to 25th in Houston, Texas, to explore how transformative digital innovations will shape the future of work in carbon-intensive industries, helping to make operations smarter, safer and more sustainable.

Kongsberg Digital has developed the Tomorrow Show in response to an increased level of understanding within the industry that only shared knowledge and co-innovation, not traditional siloed working, will accelerate decarbonization.

The Tomorrow Show provides a platform to executive leaders from the maritime industry and Kongsberg Digital's technology delivery partners. Notable speakers include Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners, and representatives from ABS Wavesight and Coach Solutions.

The agenda includes demonstrations and discussions on the transformative power of advanced technologies such as the Industrial Work Surface, digital twins, simulation and AI, and how these can help digitalize maritime operations move towards achieving zero emissions.

There will be insightful discussions, panel sessions and keynote speeches over the course of the three days, backed up with practical insights from customers and Kongsberg Digital’s experts on how to harness software to drive change across the entire asset lifecycle.

A maritime-specific breakout track allows attendees to join sessions most relevant to their organisation, while networking and product expo breaks provide opportunities to shape new connections with key industry figures.

“Closer co-operation and co-innovation within and across industries is essential to reach desired goals. That's why we are both proud and excited to host our first-ever Tomorrow Show, bringing maritime and energy sectors together. We want to create a community for professionals to share knowledge and be inspired by groundbreaking technology and the game-changers who are developing it. This event is not just for industry experts, but for anyone in maritime and energy who is passionate about the future of work and the incredible potential that lies ahead,” Shane McArdle, CEO at Kongsberg Digital says.

“Maritime has some of the most ambitious carbon reduction targets of any industry, with the International Maritime Organization targeting a 40% reduction in emissions by 2030 and 70% by 2050. As an organization with a long and successful track record of working in maritime and energy, Kongsberg Digital sees great opportunities to learn and share knowledge between the two industries.”

Registration for the Tomorrow Show, which is free to attend, is now open. Delegates can register for the event at www.tomorrowshow.com where further details of the full program can also be found.

