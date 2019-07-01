Maritime Cook Islands Ship Registry Appoints New CEO

Angelos Chatzigeorgiou

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-01 17:20:36

Maritime Cook Islands (MCI), an international ship registry, has appointed Angelos Chatzigeorgiou to succeed Glenn Armstrong as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective from July 1, 2019.

Armstrong, who has led the registry since 2006, has stepped down and will join the registry’s Board of Directors.

Armstrong said: “It is with great pride I now pass the baton to Angelos, a highly experienced finance professional, with nearly 25 years’ experience in corporate financial management.”

Chatzigeorgiou joins MCI from Hellenic Silk Company, and previously held senior management roles at Seagull S.A. international Freight Forwarders Group and Cardiff Marine, a shipping and marine transportation services provider.

Tony Manarangi, one of MCI’s Board of Directors said: “We are confident Angelos is the right talent who will strategically lead and move the registry forward – to achieve greater market presence globally, provide well-tailored solutions as well as maintain service excellence to our clients.”

Based in the registry’s newly-opened branch office in Greece, Chatzigeorgiou said: “I am incredibly humbled to be joining MCI, which has some of the largest vessels registered with the registry including the world’s largest trimaran superyacht, White Rabbit.”

“Continuous service improvement is at the core of MCI’s mission and I look forward to working with the MCI team to further improve the registry’s service standards, and grow MCI’s portfolio across the European region, and globally.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.