Maritime Anti-Corruption Network Launches Campaign in Indian Ports

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-07 00:45:36

With the support of the Government of India, the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN), a global business network of over 110 companies working together to tackle corruption in the maritime industry, announces the launch of a groundbreaking Port Integrity Campaign in India.

The campaign, which aims to reduce and (in the long term) eliminate integrity issues and bottlenecks to trade during operations in Indian ports, is a collective action of MACN, the Government of India, international organizations, and local industry stakeholders. The pilot of the campaign will take place in Mumbai ports (MbPT and JNPT) and will run until October this year.

Key activities of the campaign include the implementation of integrity training for port officials and the establishment of clear escalation and reporting processes. Following the pilot, MACN aims to expand the program to other Indian ports.

Cecilia Müller Torbrand, Executive Director, MACN, says: “MACN’s experiences in locations including Nigeria, the Suez Canal, and Argentina show us that real change is possible when all parties are engaged. That’s why we are delighted to have the support of so many key stakeholders for this Campaign to improve the operating environment in Indian ports.”

The Port Integrity Campaign has been made possible by strong commitment from the Indian Government to work with the private sector and to address integrity issues in Indian ports.

The Ministry of Shipping, India, stated: “We are committed to ensuring that vessels calling port in India do not face unnecessary obstacles or illicit demands. Tackling these issues is good for the shipping industry, for port workers, and for India as a trade destination. We are pleased to be joining forces with MACN and other stakeholders to implement concrete actions with the potential for real impact.”

The MACN Port Integrity Campaign is also supported by: the United Nations Global Compact Network India (UNGCNI), the World Customs Organization (WCO), the Indian Customs and Central Excise, the Directorate General of Shipping India, the Indian Ports Association (IPA), the Indian Private Ports and Terminals Association (IPPTA), the Maritime Association of Nationwide Shipping Agencies India (MANSA), the Indian Shipowner’s Association (INSA), the Container Shipping Lines Association (CSLA), the Federation Of Indian Logistics Associations (FILA), the Danish Embassy, and the Norwegian Consulate General.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.