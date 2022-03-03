Maritime and Coastguard Agency Appoints New Chief Medical Advisor

[By: Maritime and Coastguard Agency]

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has brought onboard a new Chief Medical Advisor to continue its vital work to promote and improve the health of seafarers.

Dr Sue Stannard is taking on the wide-reaching role, which includes the management of MCA Approved Doctors around the world, who in turn are responsible for issuing seafarers with statutory medical fitness certificates allowing them to go to sea.

With time at sea as a ship doctor under her belt, a previous role as the first UK-based medical director for Carnival UK and a passion for the application of medicine outside the usual hospital setting, Sue brings a wealth of experience to the role.

She said: “Because of my background I can be an advocate for both seafarers and shipping companies. Neither can exist without the other and the health of seafarers needs to be an absolute priority.

“I’m genuinely excited about this opportunity and have been very impressed so far with the vision of the organisation and with the team who are clearly very motivated.”

Sue will be replacing Dr Sally Bell, who is retiring after eight years as part of the MCA, having been appointed in 2014.

Sally said: “I have really enjoyed my time at the MCA. I will miss not only the staff I’ve been lucky enough to work with but also our amazing team of Approved Doctors all over the world who do so much to ensure that seafarers are healthy and their vessels safe.

“It has been a privilege to work with so many people who take seafarer health and wellbeing so seriously.”

She will continue to work with the Independent Doctors’ Federation, NHS England and the Chief Medical Officer’s office.

Chief Executive of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency Brian Johnson said: “I’m delighted that Sue is joining us in this role. She brings with her a wealth of experience from the cruise industry and a huge enthusiasm for her work.

“I wish Sally all the best for the future and am very grateful to her for her work over the years and for the support she has given us. She has made a huge impact on our work to promote the health of seafarers and that work leaves a lasting legacy on which we can continue to build.”

