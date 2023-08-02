Marioff Extends BluEdge Elite Service Agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line

[By: Marioff]

Marioff has extended its BluEdge™ service agreement with Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings (NCLH) to provide preventive maintenance services for its Marioff HI-FOG® water mist fire protection systems currently aboard 15 cruise ships in its fleet, including ships from Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Marioff, a leading developer of water mist fire protection technology, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

The extended BluEdge Elite Service agreement is valid through 2027 and provides added confidence and peace of mind for NCHL through the five-year preventive maintenance program. The agreement also covers the delivery of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) spare parts, 24/7 on-call emergency support and crew training. This service agreement strengthens Marioff and NCLH’s collaboration toward a common goal of prioritizing the safety of passengers and crew.

“It is a great honor that NCLH entrusted Marioff and the BluEdge Elite service agreement to help ensure the safety of passengers, crew, and the assets of the company. We are equally excited that our relationship of over 20 years with NCLH is continuing,” said Kaius Kovanen, Director, Marioff Marine Business Unit.

The service agreement provides the HI-FOG system with lifecycle services, which has enabled NCLH to predict and optimize maintenance costs while prioritizing the safety of the fleet and maximizing uptime.

For more information visit our website at marioff.com/services.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.