MarinePALS Pushes Technology Boundaries to Win Top Industry Award

[By: MarinePALS]

A commitment to improving the safety knowledge of seafarers by using the latest technology has won digital training company MarinePALS the Outstanding Maritime Training Institution/Company Award at the Marine Insight Summit Awards 2025.

In winning the award, the judges credited MarinePALS with its continuous efforts to push the boundaries of technology to assist the seafarer with safety and training information, kept short to ensure the most vital information is retained.

The award is especially noteworthy with the company only being established two years ago.

The company’s innovative training solutions include bite-sized videos, each less than seven minutes, short-form reminder videos which put information in front of seafarers within a one-minute time-frame, a suite of learning games which allow students to play against themselves and others while learning, and Virtual Reality (VR) scenarios which facilitate simulated learning.

MarinePALS CEO and Founder, Capt Pradeep Chawla, said: “This award will keep us motivated to carry on pushing the boundaries of digital training, helping to keep seafarers informed and making our seas safer for all who work on them.

“I would like to thank the judges, everyone who voted, and most importantly, our clients who trust us to deliver world-class training solutions.”