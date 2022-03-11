Marine Service GmbH and Newport Shipping

From left: Christian Krämer, Managing Director Marine Service GmbH, Hamburg, Rolf Stiefel, Marine Chief Executive for Central Europe and Russia, Bureau Veritas SA, Hamburg, Ingmar Loges, Managing Director Newport Shipping

[By: Newport Shipping]

Marine Service GmbH and Newport Shipping are proud to announce an Approval in Principle from Bureau Veritas (BV) for a jointly developed containerized LNG solution.

The 40' ISO LNG Fuel Tank Container System is suitable for LNG-fuelled newbuildings and retrofits of container vessels.

The LNG fuel tank container is a class approved Type C LNG fuel tank in accordance with the IGF-code and is based on German TÜV certified IMDG Container. The capacity of the tank is 31 gross tonnes and about 33m3 of LNG. The containers have a fail-safe dry quick coupling connection and are approved for loading in up to 7 layers high stacks. The stainless-steel double-walled tank is also vacuum insulated and has up to 80 days holding time.

The concept consists of container stowage on free deck in safe area. LNG piping and venting system as well as firefighting systems are integrated in the container cell guides structure. The gas handling room is arranged adjacent to the container storage and separated from the containers by a cofferdam and fire protection means, allowing to feed low pressure and high pressure fuel gas systems for all known 4-stroke and 2-stroke dual fuel engines. A full redundant control, alarm & monitoring system for remote system operation, gas and fire alarm with interface to ships’ automation is part of the system.

Since LNG containers are portable, the total number of containers can be easily optimised according to the owners’ requirements. Simple and easy to install on board, when a ship is in port, the empty containers can be taken out and replaced by new filled ones.

Ingmar Loges, Managing Director, Newport Shipping says: “The global shipping industry faces unprecedented challenges as environmental regulations tighten. The shipping industry needs alternatives. The containerized LNG concept provides an answer to these challenges.”

Marine Service GmbH develops several LNG fuel solutions including tank containers. The containers are an alternative solution to traditional LNG bunkering.

Newport Shipping offers its customers full retrofit services for Marine Service GmbH’s LNG fuel tank container solutions at its 15 yards that it works in cooperation with. With flexible financing options and a quick delivery of turnkey LNG retrofit options the company expects that this will present itself an attractive option for clients in the near future.

“We are glad to have reached an Approval in Principle from BV for our containerized LNG as fuel solution. LNG is one of the most promising alternative fuels by now.”, says Christian Krämer, Chairman of Marine Service GmbH.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.