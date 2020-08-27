Marine Learning System Integrates SQLearn Course Library

By The Maritime Executive 08-24-2020 04:52:58

Through a content partnership, SQLearn’s modern library of interactive e-learning courses is now available on Marine Learning Systems’ advanced training and assessment platform, which is built specifically for the maritime industry.



In this crucial time, with more than 200,000 seafarers stranded at sea, the two companies are working together to help improve maritime safety; ongoing training is vital for seafarers to ensure they remain safe during operations.



SQLearn’s e-learning course library is focused on safety, soft skills and mental health related issues that address the most critical element in shipping, the human element. Using SQLearn’s interactive courses with multimedia material it is easy for trainees to comprehend the topic at hand, perform self-assessment tests and finally test their knowledge on the topic of a final assessment.



Marine Learning Systems’ maritime software platform enables operators to efficiently deliver, track and manage both training and assessments, at home and on-vessel. The platform provides insights into crew knowledge and skills to aid in continuous improvement and to identify issues before they become safety or operational problems.



“We are very happy to include SQLearn as one of our content partners. Their extensive e-Learning course library will help operators rapidly address their e- learning needs while leveraging our anytime, anywhere training platform”, said Murray Goldberg, CEO of Marine Learning Systems.



“We are more than pleased to announce our partnership with Marine Learning Systems. We believe that our cooperation will meet the high standards we set for providing the maritime industry with specialized and complete training through innovative e-learning courses.”, said Spyros Goumas, SQLearn’s CEO.

