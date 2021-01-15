Marine Jet Power Announces Two New Appointments To Board of Directors

By The Maritime Executive 01-15-2021 06:12:39

Marine Jet Power (MJP), announced that it has appointed Björn Ingemanson, former President & CEO of Volvo Penta, and Glenn Edvardsen, CEO of VesselMan, to its board of directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Björn and Glenn as directors to the MJP board and especially value their marine industry expertise,” said Jonas Tegström, MJP CEO. “They join the company at an exciting time as we continue to drive our growth strategy forward and continue to lead the way in waterjet propulsion innovation. The addition of these directors greatly complements our board of directors’ skills and experience, and we are fully confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to advance the business.”

Björn worked in the global marine industry from 2012-2020 as the President & CEO for Volvo Penta, a Swedish based engine and propulsion supplier, active in more than 140 countries. Volvo Penta develops engines and propulsion systems suitable for boats ranging in size from 18-ft. to 130-ft. servicing both the leisure marine and commercial marine segments. During his years at the helm of Volvo Penta, the business almost doubled in revenues with increased profitability. Prior to his tenure at Volvo Penta, Björn held various leadership positions within the Volvo Group and previously spent three years working in Tokyo, Japan.

Glenn is the CEO and co-founder of VesselMan, a cloud-based management system providing turnkey solutions to the maritime industry. Prior to VesselMan, Glenn held the position of Vice President and head of shipping at StormGeo. In recent years Glenn has been working exclusively with digital strategy, focused on transformation technology and management in the shipping and offshore segments. As a Master mariner, shipping and the maritime industry has been a part of his life for the last 20 years. Glenn has a broad range of international business experience and vast network within the shipping and digital development industries.

