Marine Engineering Curriculum Development Instructor/Developer

S.T.A.R. Center is currently seeking an Instructor/Developer who will be responsible for the development and delivery of S.T.A.R. Center curriculum with a focus and expertise in marine engineering subjects. This will include acting as a subject matter expert in designated subject areas and communicating relevant advances and information as it may apply.

Requirements include:

Graduate of a 4-year accredited college program leading to a Bachelor of Science/Engineering in Marine Engineering or other related major field.

Education and/or training in instructional system design (ISD), curriculum development and adult learning techniques (desired).

Possess a USCG unlimited horsepower engineering license or equivalent experience.

Maritime experience and certification appropriate to the subject area of instruction.

Proficiency as an instructor or trainer (including curriculum development) desired.

Capabilities include:

Develop and instruct courses in assigned subject areas in accordance with CFR & USCG NVIC requirements and the organization’s Quality Management System to all customers.

Remain current with relevant regulations and technologies in main subject areas and advise appropriate organization personnel of changes and recommendations IAW regulatory approvals and continual improvement.

This position includes a competitive compensation package based on experience.

Interested candidates should send cover letter and resume to Human Resources at [email protected].

