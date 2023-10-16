Marine Engineering Curriculum Development Instructor/Developer
S.T.A.R. Center is currently seeking an Instructor/Developer who will be responsible for the development and delivery of S.T.A.R. Center curriculum with a focus and expertise in marine engineering subjects. This will include acting as a subject matter expert in designated subject areas and communicating relevant advances and information as it may apply.
Requirements include:
- Graduate of a 4-year accredited college program leading to a Bachelor of Science/Engineering in Marine Engineering or other related major field.
- Education and/or training in instructional system design (ISD), curriculum development and adult learning techniques (desired).
- Possess a USCG unlimited horsepower engineering license or equivalent experience.
- Maritime experience and certification appropriate to the subject area of instruction.
- Proficiency as an instructor or trainer (including curriculum development) desired.
Capabilities include:
- Develop and instruct courses in assigned subject areas in accordance with CFR & USCG NVIC requirements and the organization’s Quality Management System to all customers.
- Remain current with relevant regulations and technologies in main subject areas and advise appropriate organization personnel of changes and recommendations IAW regulatory approvals and continual improvement.
This position includes a competitive compensation package based on experience.
Interested candidates should send cover letter and resume to Human Resources at [email protected].
