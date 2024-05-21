Marine Design and Operations Awarded MARAD IDIQ Contract

[By Marine Design and Operations]

Marine Design and Operations (MDO) naval architecture and marine engineering company was recently awarded the Naval Architect & Marine Engineering Architect Engineer (A-E) Services IDIQ for Division of Maintenance and Repair MAR-611 by the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD).

MDO also holds an IDIQ contract with Ocean Shipholdings (OSI) for MSC’s TAGS class vessels.

The company recently provided design development and onsite management for the newbuild construction of Pasha Hawaii’s LNG-powered ‘Ohana Class, MV George III and MV Janet Marie container ships, and the world’s first steam-to-LNG-powered vessel conversion, MV George II, delivered in January.

MDO specializes in new vessel construction and conversions, vessel survey services, vessel reflaggings, energy management, and technical and management consulting serving the marine industry since 1981.

