Marine Chartering Associates Orders New Towboat from Master Marine

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-22 21:08:00

Marine Chartering Associates, LLC has signed a contract with Master Marine, Inc. to build a Sub. M compliant 67’ x 28’ 1600HP towboat along with a second boat option. The towboat design was provided by Entech Designs, LLC. We are very happy to be teaming up with MCA to provide them and their customers the latest towboats and equipment available along with meeting all Subchapter M requirements. The first vessel will be delivered and placed into service by the end of summer 2020 with the additional option vessel if exercised to follow.

Each boat will be powered by a pair of Laborde Products, S6R2-Y3MPTAW Mitsubishi 803 HP Tier III diesel marine engines to be operated at 1400 RPM coupled to Twin Disc 5321 gears. Devall Diesel Services is providing electrical power with (2) Two John Deere 4045 65KW Tier III electronic controlled generators with the main engines, gears and generators cooled by RW Fernstrum, Inc. keel coolers. A pair of HS Marine Propulsion, LLC 70” X 48” X 7” 4-blade stainless steel propellers will provide thrust through Two (2) J & S Machine Works Inc. 7” ABS Grade 2 propeller shafts with all Thordon Bearings, Thorplas bushings and shaft seals with the steering system provided by Custom Hydraulic Components, Inc. controlling Two (2) 7” main steering rudders and Four (4) 7” flanking rudders.

Schuyler Maritime, LLC will provide all 18” x 11” rubber fendering around the entire perimeter of the vessel and push knees. Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics Inc. to provide a pair of Quincy F325 reciprocating air compressors and ventilation fans. R.S. Price & Son, Inc. will provide a mini-split heat pump HVAC system in all interior spaces with Blakeney Marine providing all custom woodwork and interior finishes. Donavon Marine to provide the large aluminum Diamond SeaGlaze windows and Dales Welding and Fabricators, LLC will supply the aluminum exterior doors. Byrne Rice and Turner, Inc. to provide a pair of Nabrico 40-7HE 40 ton deck winches.

Each boat shall have 15,600 gallons of fuel, 4359 gallons of potable water and 9500 gallons of ballast water along with providing a maximum 7’-9” working draft. Each vessel will have Three (3) crew staterooms, 1 ½ baths and a full galley arrangement.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.