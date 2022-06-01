MariApps & Rawabi Energy to Provide Digital Solutions to Saudi Market

MariApps Marine Solutions (MariApps), a maritime-focused digital solutions company, announced that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Rawabi Energy Limited (Rawabi Energy) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This allows MariApps to bring its expertise to the region, with a focus on meeting the oil & gas and offshore industry’s digitalization needs.

With growing recognition that digital tools help companies streamline their operations, increase efficiency, and improve productivity, market demand for specialist application and software services is on the rise. The new joint venture company aims to help companies in the region deliver more cost-effective and operationally optimized services through digitalization, to meet global demand for energy exploration and supply.

By partnering with Rawabi Energy – a leading oilfield and offshore marine services provider with 40 years of experience in the region - MariApps will benefit from Rawabi Energy’s in-depth market knowledge when developing digital offerings that can better support the industry’s digital transformation. With a fleet of over 60 offshore vessels in the Kingdom, Rawabi Energy will be able to provide the vessel system and operational insights required to customize digital solutions for the offshore industry. This includes, as an example, solutions that enable the seamless management of data collected about offshore vessel performance, in particular dynamic positioning system operations1.

Sankar Ragavan, MariApps’s CEO said, “We are happy to form this new partnership to jointly explore new opportunities in the Middle East. Digitalization has the potential to help us improve the safety, reliability and efficiency of vessels operating in the oil and gas sector, as well as to support an accelerated transition towards cleaner energy. We look forward to a close working relationship with Rawabi to realise this potential and to unlock new growth areas”.

Ahmed Alqadeeb, Rawabi Energy Managing Director stated, “As the digitalization of the maritime industry increasingly propels forward, many offshore and maritime companies in the

region are looking to digitalize themselves and therefore will benefit immensely from the solutions offered through this joint venture with MariApps”



