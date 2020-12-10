MAN Compression Tech for Senegal’s First Offshore Development Project

Illustration of the FPSO (floating production storage and offloading) unit for the Sangomar gas field development. – Courtesy of MODEC By The Maritime Executive 12-09-2020 05:22:45

MODEC has placed an order for six compressor trains for an FPSO (floating production storage and offloading) unit, which will be deployed on the Sangomar field approximately 100 km south of Dakar, Senegal. Together with the nearby Rufisque and Sangomar Offshore blocks, it is one of the world’s largest oil & gas discoveries of the last decade.

"We are delighted and proud to have been selected to provide the memorable first FPSO for Senegalese waters," commented Yuji Kozai, President and CEO of MODEC. "We consider West Africa where numerous offshore oil and gas fields have been discovered in recent years, as one of our most important core regions, and this contract award should geographically reinforce our business portfolio. We are equally pleased to be a part of the team that will provide a needed energy resource for the people of the Republic of Senegal. We look forward to cooperating closely with our clients and partners to make this project a success."

“Senegal has a bright energy future ahead and we are proud that MAN Energy Solutions will take an active part by providing high-end technology solutions for the Sangomar field,” states Patrik Meli, Senior Vice President, Managing Director of MAN Energy Solutions Switzerland Ltd. “Gas is becoming economically and environmentally the world’s most significant energy source for the next couple of decades. This important order is a further testimonial of the trust put in our well-founded technology knowhow in the energy sector.”

The total order comprises six centrifugal compressor trains: one low pressure (LP), three medium pressure (MP) and two high pressure (HP), which are all driven by fixed speed electric motors. All compression systems will be designed, manufactured and tested by MAN Energy Solutions in Zurich (Switzerland). The machines will be ready for installation in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Once they are in operation, the compression systems will help maintaining the pressure of the Sangomar field, thus maximizing the quantity and efficiency of hydrocarbon production. The FPSO will be capable of processing 100,000 barrels of oil and 130 million standard cubic feet of gas per day. First production is planned for 2023.

Basil Zweifel, Vice President Sales and Execution Upstream and Midstream at MAN Energy Solutions, adds as follows: "We are honoured to have the opportunity to work with MODEC on this project within the emerging energy market of Senegal. MAN Energy Solutions provides energy-efficient, highly reliable and cost-effective compression solutions. These are crucial requirements for new generation projects like Sangomar.”

