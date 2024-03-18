MAN CEON Digital Platform's Milestone with Cyber Security PDA Certification

[By: MAN Energy Solutions]

MAN CEON, MAN Energy Solutions’ digital platform, has successfully received Cyber Security Product Design Assessment (PDA) certification from classification society, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). The certification process involves rigorous assessments to ensure that digital solutions comply with the comprehensive ABS cyber-security guidelines, designed to protect vessels and offshore platforms from cyber threats.

Gregory Puckett – Chief Digital Officer, MAN Energy Solutions – said: "We are thrilled to receive this certification from ABS. It is a significant milestone, which stands testament to the robustness and resilience of MAN CEON's digital infrastructure and its adherence to the highest standards of cyber security. It not only validates our efforts in implementing stringent cyber security measures but also reinforces our commitment to delivering secure, high-quality digital solutions to our customers in the maritime and energy sectors."

MAN CEON

MAN CEON is characterised by its advanced data-analysis capabilities and offers real-time monitoring and support for MAN Energy Solutions products worldwide. The platform integrates data analytics, machine learning, and predictive technologies to optimise performance, enhance efficiency, and minimise downtime.