MAN 175D Engines Selected for Carbon Capture Storage Application

[By: MAN Energy Solutions]

The Royal Niestern Sander shipyard in the Netherlands has ordered 2 × MAN 16V175D MEM engines (2,400 kW m /1,800 rpm) in connection with the building of an MPV (Multi-Purpose Vessel) vessel – ‘Easymax 5’ – for Dutch outfit, Wagenborg Operator. The engines will be employed as GenSets for power generation aboard the purpose-built CO 2 carrier, which will be employed in the offshore, substrate storage of CO 2 .

The vessel will be the fifth under the EasyMax concept jointly developed by Wagenborg and Niestern Sander with a cargo capacity of 14,000 tons. It will ultimately be chartered by Ineos, Denmark and the 175D engines are scheduled for delivery during 2025.

The CO 2 for storage will come from a bio-gas plant in Denmark, from where it will be transported to Esbjerg on the Danish west coast for loading aboard the vessel before proceeding to the Greensand storage site in the Danish North Sea. The MAN 175D GenSets are intended to give the Easymax 5’s CO 2 pump and DP2 systems more power during discharge into offshore storage.

Bart Speckens, Regional Sales Manager, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “This order represents a new type of reference for the 175D. In general, 175D is a versatile engine with the lowest environmental footprint and operating costs in its class due to its high fuel-efficiency and long service-intervals. We’re proud to be involved in such a crucial project that ultimately will sequester millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from hard-to-abate industries.”

In keeping with its slogan of ‘Moving Big Things to Zero’, MAN Energy Solutions provides the shipping industry with green engines that can operate on climate-neutral fuels, but also offers the actual carbon-capture-and-processing technologies essential for global industry to achieve net zero. Once captured, CO 2 can be stored and reused to form the backbone of a circular carbon economy. Of the 18 large-scale facilities currently in commercial operation globally, fully eight employ MAN CO 2 compression technology.

About the MAN 175D engine

MAN Energy Solutions developed the MAN 175D engine range to supplement and complete its product portfolio in the maritime sector. Available in three variants of 12-, 16- and 20-cylinders, the engine is available with an output ranging from 1,500 to 4,400 Kilowatts and is optimised for propelling ferries, offshore support ships, tugs and other working vessels. Other market areas, such as superyachts, planing yachts and naval marine applications are also served by additional engine variants.

The 175D is also an extremely eco-friendly engine, having been designed from the outset for low fuel consumption, coupled with compliance to the latest exhaust-gas-emission standards and considering as well future-fuel requirements where it is already cleared for operation on biofuels such as FAME and HVO.