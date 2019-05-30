Making Strategic Choices About Your Digital Direction

The Digital Ship Maritime Digitalisation Forum during Nor-Shipping next week promises to be a great way to update yourself on the latest digital technology, what it can do and what people are doing with it.

Topics to be covered include:

Satellite communications: is it time to reconsider your satellite communications technology - and should you stay with tried-and-tested or explore new options such as with low orbiting satellites?

Vessel monitoring: what data from vessels is actually helping in management decision making, such as better planning maintenance, monitoring crew performance, monitoring vessel performance? Should we be looking harder at ways to model data so we can better understand it?

Cyber security: is the threat increasing or declining, and are we tackling the right threats? Should we be doing better threat modelling? Or just making our defences stronger?

Crew health and performance monitoring: every shipping company worries about whether their vessels are in good hands - but monitoring crew in a way which does not de-motivate them is very hard to do.

The exciting speakers line up include:

• Conference Chairman: Jan Wilhelmsson, Chief Digital Officer, Navig8 Group

• Øistein H. Jensen, Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff, Odfjell SE

• Carole Plessy, Head of Maritime product development, OneWeb Maritime

• Linda Johnstone Sorensen, Head of HSEQ and Human Factors, Frontline Management

• Tord Nordahl, Chief Digital Officer, Marin IT (internal IT service provider to DOF ASA and Austevoll Seafood ASA)

• Are Andersen, ICT Manager, Westfal-Larsen Management

• Kristin Helen Andersen, Vice President IT, G2 Ocean/Gearbulk/Grieg Star

• Stephen Conley, Global Platform Services Manager, SES Networks

• Vegar Bøthun, Head of IT, Höegh Autoliners AS

• Martin N. Hjell, Head of Technology & Digital Strategy, Western Bulk

• Nabil Ben Soussia, Vice President – Maritime, IEC Telecom Group

• Inge André Sandvik, Chief Digital Officer, Wilhelmsen Group

• Lars-Erik Luthman, Vice President, IT & Development, Torvald Klaveness

• Matt Heider, CEO, Nautilus Labs

• Marianne Gade Gorbitz, CIO, Color Line SA

We are proud to be working with maritime thought leaders who will advise us on the agenda content and how to make it practical for anyone in charge of maritime digital strategy.

