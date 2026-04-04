Maine Maritime Academy Welcomes Historic Arrival of T/S State of Maine

[By: Maine Maritime Academy]

Maine Maritime Academy, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD), TOTE Services, and Hanwha Philly Shipyard, on March 31 welcomed the training ship State of Maine, one of the nation’s newest National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMV), during a formal delivery ceremony at Ocean Gateway.

The vessel arrived in Portland Harbor on March 21, where it was greeted by a ceremonial water salute marking its first entry into port.

The State of Maine is the third of five purpose-built NSMVs developed to modernize the training capabilities of the nation’s state maritime academies. The vessel will serve as Maine Maritime Academy’s primary training ship, preparing cadets for careers in the U.S. Merchant Marine and supporting federal humanitarian and disaster response missions, addressing a critical shortage of qualified officers necessary to crew government and commercial owned sealift ships.

“Maine Maritime Academy is internationally recognized as a leader in maritime education and this vessel represents a major step forward in our mission to train the world’s finest mariners,” said Maine Maritime Academy President Craig Johnson. “As our first purpose-built training ship, the State of Maine will provide world-class learning experiences for cadets pursuing unlimited tonnage licenses. It’s a game-changer for our mission and a powerful reflection of what’s possible through strong partnerships and shared vision.”

At 525 feet and valued at $330 million, the State of Maine is the largest and most technologically advanced vessel ever operated by the Academy. It is the institution’s first purpose-built training ship and features two full-sized, fully operational bridges and engine rooms, providing cadets with immersive, hands-on, training environments.

"A strong merchant marine means a strong America. By equipping Maine Maritime Academy with a state-of-the-art vessel to train future merchant mariners, we are fulfilling President Trump's promise to restore America's maritime dominance," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. "Today we aren't just delivering a vessel--we are charting a course

toward a more resilient and successful America."

During today’s ceremony, MARAD formally transferred operational control of the vessel to Maine Maritime Academy, marking a major milestone in the modernization of the nation’s maritime

training fleet.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Maine Maritime Academy to deliver the State of Maine,” said Maritime Administrator Stephen M. Carmel. Together, MARAD and MMA are transforming maritime education and ensuring our nation remains ready and resilient.” State maritime academies train over half of all new officers essential to the economy and national security. Beyond training, the new NSMVs feature modern medical facilities, a helipad, and capacity for 1,000 people, providing critical sealift and storage for disaster relief and humanitarian missions.

"Today marks the delivery of the State of Maine, the third of five National Security Multi-Mission Vessels delivered under TOTE Services’ oversight and management, and a major step forward for maritime training in the United States,” said Jeff Dixon, President of TOTE Services. These purpose-built training ships are an investment in the future of our industry, equipping the next generation of mariners while strengthening our nation’s readiness to respond to humanitarian needs. We are proud to deliver the State of Maine for the Maine Maritime Academy, continuing TOTE Services’ long-standing commitment to innovation, excellence, and the U.S. maritime community.”

“Today’s ceremony celebrating State of Maine is a moment of pride for everyone at Hanwha Philly Shipyard and our partners,” said David Kim, CEO of Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc. Seeing this vessel now with Maine Maritime Academy and ready for use by the next generation of maritime students is a testament to the talent, dedication, and teamwork of our workforce. State of Maine will carry forward the mission of training future maritime leaders and represents another step in our commitment to innovation, excellence, and building a lasting legacy in U.S. shipbuilding.”

National leaders laud the NSMV program and its arrival at Maine Maritime Academy: The Honorable Elaine L. Chao, 18th U. S. Secretary of Transportation & 24th U. S. Secretary of Labor: “The delivery of the new State of Maine marks a significant milestone in strengthening America's maritime future. This state-of-the-art training vessel will provide cadets at Maine Maritime Academy with hands-on, real-world experience essential to developing the next generation of U.S. merchant mariners. The State of Maine will enhance our nation's readiness to respond to humanitarian crises and disaster relief operations, representing a critical investment in those who will carry forward the proud tradition of the U.S. Merchant Marine.“

Rep. John Rutherford (FL-05): “The successful delivery of the State of Maine, the third of five National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMVs) constructed for our nation’s state maritime academies, is a great example of what disciplined execution of shipbuilding looks like. When the federal government works with experienced vessel construction managers, like Jacksonville's own TOTE Services, we see greater accountability taken and more effective risk management in action, which provides an acquisition model that can be used and replicated by our federal government for other non combatant vessels in the future, especially where cost control, schedule discipline, and mission requirements must be balanced.”

Rep. Joe Courtney (CT-02), Ranking Member of the House Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee: “Today's delivery of the State of Maine, the third of the fleet of five National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMV) authorized by Congress in the FY17 National Defense Authorization Act, is a continuation of efficient and on-time construction at the Philly shipyard. The rapid production cadence of the massive ships is an example of the success of the vessel construction manager (VCM) model, which originated in Congress with the advice and support of American shipbuilders. The delivery of the State of Maine is tangible proof that ‘Made in America’ shipbuilding can succeed. Congratulations to the Maine Maritime Academy for this exciting milestone and to the midshipmen who train upon this state-of-the-art vessel.”