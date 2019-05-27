Maersk Patras Crew Supported After Seafarer Falls Overboard

Fr Andrew Thavam

By MarEx 2019-05-27 06:34:17

A port chaplain in Canada has spoken about the grief felt by the family and crew mates of a Sri Lankan Second Officer who fell overboard in the Saint Lawrence River.

Fr Andrew Thavam, the Montreal chaplain from seafarers’ charity Stella Maris (Apostleship of the Sea) was one of the first people to meet the Maersk Patras crew when the container ship berthed at the port the day after the incident on May 19.

Fr Andrew said the crew were still in a state of shock when he went on board, so he provided support and stayed with them while the authorities conducted inquiries. The ship’s agent and other officials were also present.

“On their second day in port, I took the crew to the seafarers center, as the men said they were tired from all the inquiries and wanted to get away from the ship. Some asked for pastoral counseling. They were visibly more relaxed and in better spirits when they returned to the vessel,” said Fr Andrew, who continued to support and visit the crew during their stay at port.

Sri Lankan-born Fr Andrew also spoke to the Second Officer’s family back home. “Naturally they were devastated. I tried my best to console them. They asked for my prayers in the slim chance he would still be alive.

“What was more heart-breaking is that the seafarer had boarded the ship only 10 days before the incident and celebrated his 29th birthday just two days before the unfortunate event,” said Fr Andrew.

Maersk has confirmed that the search and rescue operation has been called off.

“It is with regret we have received the news that the search and rescue operation was unsuccessful, and we must conclude that we have lost our colleague. It is a tragic situation for the family, and we have offered them our full support. My deepest condolences and thoughts go to them,” says Søren Toft, COO of A.P. Moller-Maersk.

Maersk says it is in contact with the seafarer’s relatives as well as the crew, who will receive crisis counseling.

