Maersk Opens New Global Service Centre (GSC) for the Americas Region

Maersk Employees at New Global Service Centers in the Americas

Mexico City, Mexico – A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) has announced the opening of a new Global Service Centre (GSC) for the Americas Region, based in Mexico City, Mexico, with a dedicated satellite centre in Santos, Brazil.

These new locations will combine talent availability across functions and disciplines in areas such as customer experience, finance, process management, technology, and data/analytics to provide high-quality support and a unique experience to customers. The centres will create over 700 new positions in 2023, with a plan to scale up to 1,300 positions by 2025.

The Maersk GSC plays a critical role in delivering customer outcomes and enables decision-making and prioritization. In 2022, Maersk witnessed exponential growth in Latin America as part of its strategy to become a global integrator in container logistics. The Americas-based GSC will bring regional expertise to support customers’ growing needs, with English, Spanish, and Portuguese language support, scalable talent availability, and process standardization.

We have consistently prioritized our customers’ and business needs and these new centres allow us to take this ambition even further. The GSC in the Americas will have many exciting opportunities to reshape the way teams within Maersk work together and create success through collaboration beyond boundaries.

Mohit Bhatia, Head of Global Service Centres

The Global Service Centres– an enabler of Maersk’s integrator strategy

Maersk is on a journey to integrate container logistics across all transport modes, partnering with its customers to navigate, simplify and decarbonise their supply chains across a global scope. As a result, Maersk increasingly offers integrated logistics solutions to customers beyond its ocean offering, developing a solid logistics footprint and providing complete end-to-end services based on specific customer demands.

The Maersk GSC’s competencies have grown in the last few years by being an integrated part of delivering strategic business growth. Maersk GSC teams interact with multiple stakeholders across A.P. Moller – Maersk to enable about 30 million touchpoints per year with over 59,000 customers.

As part of our transformational journey to become increasingly customer-centric, nearshoring some of our key customer processes close to where our customers are is another way of ensuring that we speak the same language as them. Alongside, opening our hubs in the thriving cities of Brazil and Mexico filled with a deep culture of service excellence will also provide fascinating opportunities to our America´s talent.

Farheen Mahmud, Head of GSC Americas

The Maersk GSC is spread across India (Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune), China (Chengdu, Chongqing) and the Philippines (Manila), with a small hub in Morocco (Tangier). The Americas-based centre will bring Maersk closer to its customers in the region, providing multi-language support and regional expertise.

Maersk GSC oversees not only the strategic execution of finance and commercial processes, but also closely partners with the technology teams based out of Maersk GSC. It has core focus around processes, customers and people. End-to-end cross-functional perspective on process design and execution is available at the GSCs. This is enabled through a centralized setup, driving towards standardization as it ensures consistent global customer and employee experience. It also comprises some of the best talents in engineering, digital innovation, finance, commercial, operations, who get exposure to end to end process landscape and have the right environment for developing improvements as well as for their personal development.

Maersk GSC has undergone a rapid transformation over the last few years through a journey undertaken by agile and self-managed highly engaged teams that adapt and respond fast to the changes. The empowered and collaborative way of shaping outcomes has enabled Maersk GSC to build a framework that delivers a better customer experience while also creating the right environment for its employees to thrive.

About A.P. Moller - Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global logistics leader, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 110,000 people worldwide. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels

