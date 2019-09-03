MacGregor Secures Turnkey Project from Cochin Shipyard

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-03 17:03:10

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, secured a turnkey contract to deliver four shipsets of weather deck hydraulic operated folding hatch covers for 8,000 dwt coal carriers. The turnkey project includes design and key components, fabrication and transportation of hatch covers as well as commissioning of the complete system at Cochin shipyard. The orders will be booked into Cargotec's third quarter 2019 order intake and the deliveries are planned to be during the second quarter 2020.

MacGregor was chosen as the preferred supplier due to a proven design and high quality validation process, which ensures that every phase of manufacturing is controlled and monitored by quality inspectors. The innovative design and operational success of the solution, combined with a worldwide service network were also important in convincing the shipowner and shipyard.

"We have developed a strong relationship with the shipowner and Cochin Shipyard over the years, and are very pleased to have secured this significant new contract,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, MacGregor Cargo Handling.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.