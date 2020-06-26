MacGregor Receives USD 11 Million Crane Order for General Cargo Ships

By The Maritime Executive 06-26-2020 03:27:34

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured an order to provide cargo handling cranes for four 62,000 dwt general cargo ships to be built in Asia.

Scope of supply includes installation of the MacGregor OnWatch Scout condition and predictive monitoring system to support maximum operational availability and performance of the cranes once in service.



The order is booked into Cargotec's second quarter 2020 order intake, with deliveries planned to commence during the second quarter of 2021 and completed during the fourth quarter of 2021.



”We are very pleased that our customer has trusted our quality, knowledge and expertise during this tough market situation through placing this significant contract with us,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.

