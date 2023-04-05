MacGregor New Orders from the Grimaldi Group

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, gets Order for for Grimaldi Group

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received a significant repeat order with a total value of more than EUR 20 million for comprehensive packages of RoRo equipment for a total of five Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTC) vessels. These vessels will be built at China Merchant Heavy Industries for Grimaldi Group. This deal will extend MacGregor’s supply of RoRo equipment from five to ten of Grimaldi’s new PCTC vessels.

The orders were booked into Cargotec’s 2023 first-quarter orders received. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered to the shipowner between the third quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2026.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, supply and installation support of RoRo and car deck equipment to all five ordered vessels. The equipment includes quarter stern ramps, internal ramps, covers and doors, both liftable and electrical hoisted car decks. MacGregor’s equipment is designed for multi purpose use with a high level of flexibility.

The vessels have a loading capacity of over 9,000 CEU and have been designed to transport Electric Vehicles. The vessels have received the Ammonia Ready class notation by Rina, which certifies that the ships have been designed and will be built to be later converted to use ammonia as marine fuel. The vessels will also be equipped with mega lithium batteries, solar panels and shore connection, allowing them to achieve the Zero Emission in Port ®. Another main technical innovations are the air lubrication system, innovative propulsion and optimized hull design, which aim to reduce the carbon footprint.

“With our recent orders for the construction of new PCTC vessels, our Group has reaffirmed its commitment to its customers, especially the world's leading car manufacturers who continue to reward us with their trust. In this way, we will continue to live up to their high expectations and meet their evolving needs, with our offer of increasingly efficient and environmentally sustainable shipping solutions”, stated Emanuele Grimaldi, managing director of the Grimaldi Group.

“I’m proud to see shipowners and shipyard’s continued strong trust in the MacGregor brand and our long experience and great track-record with RoRo solutions. We very much value the solid relationship that we have with both China Merchant Heavy Industries and Grimaldi Group. MacGregor supported Grimaldi already in the planning stage by finding cost savings and giving technical guidance for optimised cargo flow. We are extremely committed to maintaining this trust in future,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor.

MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people worldwide.

